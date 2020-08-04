Gallery
Virtual business gong winners all smiles with their award certificates
PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 August 2020
Daniel Wilkins
Exmouth Virtual Business Awards being presented to the winners by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp. Picture: John Thorogood
Archant
Businesses and individuals in Exmouth recognised for adapting or providing new services have got their hands on their awards.
Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Helen Buck - Accounting on Us (Winner : Best Business to Business advice service) Picture: John Thorogood
Winners of the first Exmouth Virtual Business Awards were presented with their framed certificates by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp.
The awards were created after the annual business awards, organised by the chamber of commerce in partnership with the Journal, was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Mr MacQueen and Mr Jupp announced the winners of the new categories via Facebook
Live.
The winners were as follows:
Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Richard White - Owner, the Point Bar & Grill (Winner : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood
Best online presence – Point Bar and Grill
Best community support group – Exmouth Friends in Need
Best business to business advice service – Accounting on Us
Local Hero – Lisa Hamer (Mrs Snuggles)
Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lisa Hamer - Mrs Snuggles (Winner of Local Hero) Picture: John Thorogood
Best business adaptation – The Digital Wellbeing Community
Best customer service – Moore’s Pasties
Best dressed on the night – Lewis Davies and Freddie Fraser of L & F Multi Sports Ltd
Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Daniel Moore - Moore's Pasties (Winner : Best Customer Service) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lewis Davies and Freddie Fraser - L & F MultiSports (Winner : Best Dressed on the Night Award) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Claire Austin, Exmouth Friends in Need (Winner : Best Community Support Group) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Digital Wellbeing Community - Daniel James and Staff : (Winner : Best Business Adaptation) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Sarah Simcock - Caramel Clothing (Finalist : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.