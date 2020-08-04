Virtual business gong winners all smiles with their award certificates

Gallery

Exmouth Virtual Business Awards being presented to the winners by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp. Picture: John Thorogood Archant

Businesses and individuals in Exmouth recognised for adapting or providing new services have got their hands on their awards.

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Helen Buck - Accounting on Us (Winner : Best Business to Business advice service) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Helen Buck - Accounting on Us (Winner : Best Business to Business advice service) Picture: John Thorogood

Winners of the first Exmouth Virtual Business Awards were presented with their framed certificates by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

The awards were created after the annual business awards, organised by the chamber of commerce in partnership with the Journal, was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Mr MacQueen and Mr Jupp announced the winners of the new categories via Facebook Live.

The winners were as follows:

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Richard White - Owner, the Point Bar & Grill (Winner : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Richard White - Owner, the Point Bar & Grill (Winner : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood

Best online presence – Point Bar and Grill

Best community support group – Exmouth Friends in Need

Best business to business advice service – Accounting on Us

Local Hero – Lisa Hamer (Mrs Snuggles)

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lisa Hamer - Mrs Snuggles (Winner of Local Hero) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lisa Hamer - Mrs Snuggles (Winner of Local Hero) Picture: John Thorogood

Best business adaptation – The Digital Wellbeing Community

Best customer service – Moore’s Pasties

Best dressed on the night – Lewis Davies and Freddie Fraser of L & F Multi Sports Ltd

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Daniel Moore - Moore's Pasties (Winner : Best Customer Service) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Daniel Moore - Moore's Pasties (Winner : Best Customer Service) Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lewis Davies and Freddie Fraser - L & F MultiSports (Winner : Best Dressed on the Night Award) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Lewis Davies and Freddie Fraser - L & F MultiSports (Winner : Best Dressed on the Night Award) Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Claire Austin, Exmouth Friends in Need (Winner : Best Community Support Group) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Claire Austin, Exmouth Friends in Need (Winner : Best Community Support Group) Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Digital Wellbeing Community - Daniel James and Staff : (Winner : Best Business Adaptation) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Digital Wellbeing Community - Daniel James and Staff : (Winner : Best Business Adaptation) Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Sarah Simcock - Caramel Clothing (Finalist : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood Exmouth Chamber Virtual Business Awards 2020. Sarah Simcock - Caramel Clothing (Finalist : Best Online Presence) Picture: John Thorogood