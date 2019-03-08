For the record - vinyl is back, according to a new documentary

Stars from Radiohead and Pink Floyd feature in The Vinyl Revival, a documentary about the resurgence of the record.

Devon filmmaker Pip Piper made The Vinyl Revival as a follow-up to the acclaimed Last Shop Standing, based on the book by Graham Jones

Having been launched in April to tie in with Record Store Day, the film will be screened at the Exeter Picturehouse on July 26, followed by a Q&A with the director.

Mr Piper, who moved to Exmouth in September, said Last Shop Standing was about the danger that with the growth in online music streaming, independent record stores could be a thing of the past.

"I mean at that point there were 269. There had been 2,200 in the 1980s," said 55-year-old.

"So here was something about which I was just fascinated as a film director, in the sense of losing things from our culture and how important some of these things were.

"Record shops - these are far more than just shops. These aren't just where you go and put something in a bag. These are museums, they're archives, they are history, they are where you get your musical education. They are so much more."

But rather than disappearing, there has been an explosion in vinyl sales.

"There have been a hundred new record shops since that film came out," he said. "One of them actually called itself Last Shop Standing, which was amazing.

"So I thought it would be amazing to make a follow-up to that. I mean, what's going on? Why is vinyl so important to people? What is it about that format that captures people's imaginations?"

The first record the director can remember buying was Elvis Presley's Easy Come, Easy Go and the most recent was Nick Drake's Five Leaves Left, but the revival is not just about classic albums.

Mr Piper said: "One of the really interesting factors about vinyl at the moment is that all the pressing plants can't keep up because all new artists want their stuff to come out on vinyl. Even if it's limited, they want it out on vinyl. They recognise that physical format is something their fans want. I've heard of young people buying records, who don't even have a record player."

See The Vinyl Revival at Picturehouse Exeter on July 26, followed by a Q&A with the director. Buy tickets here.