Jubilee Big Band concert at Exmouth Pavilion

A Jubilee celebration with AJ’s Big Band will take place at Exmouth Pavilion on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

The band, under the direction of Ken Parr, will perform Glenn Miller favourites along with jazz and other timeless and classic numbers.

The evening of entertainment will also feature the vintage vocal trio The Liberty Sisters. Ruby, Rose and Dolly will perform memorable harmonies popular in the 1930s to early 1950s, incorporating World War Two music and that of the post-war Coronation celebrations.

The seating layout will be cabaret-style, with tables of 10, a large dance floor area and bars open all evening.

People are invited to come along dressed in 1940s style or in Jubilee costumes to make the most of the party atmosphere.

The event is being brought to the Pavilion by Exmouth Rotary, in aid of the charities the club supports.



Tickets are £17, and there will be one free ticket for each table of 10 booked. Call the box office on 01395 222 477 or visit www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion