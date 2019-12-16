Village play area closed as upgrade work begins

Volunteers preparing Knowle's play area for its upgrade. Picture: Matt Healey Archant

Work has begun to upgrade Knowle village's children's play area.

The existing park, on the site of Knowle Village Hall, has been closed off to the public while works are completed.

The village hall committee has placed the order for the new equipment and preparation works on the site are being completed by volunteers.

The play area will remain closed until after suppliers have installed the new equipment and it is hoped the new and improved play area will be completed by February next year.

Planning permission and funding has been gained for the majority of the works, with only three ideas - including a tractor and emperor chimes - still needing funding.

Once finished, the park will feature a Mardi Gras play area, a mini basket swing, a flymobile roundabout, a Land Rover vehicle, a ground trampoline and a log swing.

There will also be table tennis tables, a play house and picnic benches.