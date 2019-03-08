Village green group recognised for improvements to childrens' play area

A group responsible for fundraising £80,000 to rejuvenate play equipment in East Budleigh have been recognised.

East Budleigh Village Green has been awarded the prestigious Acland Award by the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.

The award recognises the group's work in fundraising, replacing damaged play equipment, renovating the village hall and creating a social hub.

The Acland award ceremony was held at Seaton Tramway as part of the East Devon AONB annual meeting.

Village green committee chairman Mike Pulley said: "This award is incredibly important to us as it helps recognise publicly the effort, generosity and enthusiasm that has gone into making a difference within our community.

"We are hugely grateful for all the local support we have received."

Chris Woodruff, East Devon AONB manager, said: "Sustainability is about support people places and their ability to prosper.

"Our winners have managed to support their whole community, bringing people of all generations together."