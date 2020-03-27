Village to get air ambulance landing site after planning approval

The Devon Air Ambulance comes in to land at its Eaglescott air base in North Devon. Archant

Clyst St Mary is set to get its own community air ambulance landing site after planning permission was granted.

The proposal to install a 10-metre high emergency lighting column, topped with two 140-watt luminaires for use by Devon Air Ambulance for night landings, was approved by East Devon District Council planners under delegated powers.

Once the lights are installed, Clyst St Mary will become the latest community to host a landing site for use by the air ambulance during an emergency.

The site will use an existing recreation ground next to the village hall.

The design and access statement said: “The proposed development involves the installation of lighting equipment that will provide emergency lighting for Devon Air Ambulance at the Clyst St Mary community landing site.”

The officer’s decision report said: “The proposed location of the light is such as it would not result in the loss of any part of the existing recreation ground.”