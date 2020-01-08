VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

The moment a model dinosaur was toppled over and taken apart by an unknown vandal in Exmouth has been captured on film.

A webcam run by website www.exmouthcam.co.uk showed a group of unknown people approach the models, which makes up the town's popular dino trail, on the evening of January 6 in The Strand.

One person straddles a model before second member of the group pushes over another model and pulls it apart.

The group disperses as a public bus approaches, but footage captured on a Snapchat account shows an unidentified male lugging a large tail, broken off from one of the models, down Rolle Street.

The tail was then left in the road, in the path of oncoming traffic.

Leyann Meldrum was walking in Exmouth with her husband Rob when she spotted the male, who was being filmed by another person, dragging along the large chunk of plastic past Subway.

Mrs Meldrum said the male left the tail in the middle of Rolle Street - in the path of oncoming vehicles.

She said: "Myself and my husband picked it up and moved it back to where the dinosaur was broken so it didn't get damaged any further.

"I really don't understand what goes through people's minds, the council take the time to put things in place for the youngsters of the town and drunken idiots go and ruin it."

The model is since being repaired free of charge by a local man.

The incident is a latest in a line of vandalism to hit the dino trail, which has thrilled visitors and residents of the town since it was installed last summer.