Vets still ‘committed’ to pets’ welfare during coronavirus crisis

Dogs and cats snuggle together chendongshan

Exmouth vets have reassured pet owners that their animals’ welfare remains of ‘paramount importance’ during the coronavirus crisis.

A statement has been issued on behalf of Raddenstiles, Corner House and White Lodge veterinary practices clarifying the support they can offer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vets said their priority is to protect their clients, staff and their families while still caring for the pets.

A limited vaccination service is available as well as urgent elective surgical procedures but only to those patients which are most at risk.

The statement said: “All our clinics have adopted strict social distancing policies, which have involved severely restricting access to our clinics and drastically reducing the size of our clinic teams.

“We are absolutely committed to preventing non-essential travel whilst movement restrictions are in place and as a result are offering remote consulting and prescribing services.”

The three veterinary practices also offer advice and guidance on how to keep pets healthy and happy during this time.