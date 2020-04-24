Advanced search

Venison home delivery service launched

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 April 2020

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

A venison home delivery service has been launched by Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) following the cancellation of monthly farmers’ markets in Budleigh Salterton.

Packs of venisom ready to go otu for delivery. Picture: Clinton Devon EstatesPacks of venisom ready to go otu for delivery. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Customers have already been snapping up a range of venison sausages, burgers, roasting joints and steaks.

The idea is the brainchild of CDE wildlife ranger Tom Garner, who wanted to be able to reach people when the market was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom said: “A lot of our customers are elderly or unable to leave their homes at the moment, so this is the perfect way for us to support them at this time.

“I know most of our customers and many of them are like friends now, so it’s been fantastic to be able to take our services out on the road.

“I contacted our current customers to let them know and we’ve sold out already - sales have gone through the roof.”

Email tom.garner@clintondevon.com

