Vehicle set alight near Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 07:48 18 January 2019

A vehicle has been set on fire in an accidental ignition.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 12:45am this morning (January 18) to the incident near Woodbury.

A fire engine was sent from Exmouth and on arrival the crew promptly battled the fire with two breathing apparatus, one hose, one fog spike and small tools.

They were successful in extinguishing the fire and the incident commander believes it was an accidental ignition,

