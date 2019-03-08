Exmouth gearing up for first ever vegan market
PUBLISHED: 12:08 31 October 2019
Matt Austin
Exmouth's first ever vegan market is being held on Saturday (November 2).
The event being held at Ocean will feature a range of stallholders selling products which have those on a vegan diet especially in mind.
While the market is not exclusive to vegan traders, all items sold on the day will be free of animal products.
The organisers have introduced a zero waste policy and all produce can be recycled, reused or refilled.
The market, which is free to enter, will take place from 11am in the Ocean Suite at Ocean, in The Esplanade.
