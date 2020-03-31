Advanced search

Exmouth VE Day celebration night moved to August amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2020

AJ's Big Band

AJ's Big Band

Archant

A celebration of the day that marked the end of World War Two has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club announced there will be a VE Day celebration night held on Thursday, August 13, to belatedly mark the anniversary.

The Rotarians had planned two music events over the course of the rearranged May Bank Holiday to celebrate VE Day.

However, due to coronavirus, those events had to be cancelled.

As part of the August event, AJ’s Big Band will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion.

There will be a large dance floor with cabaret tables each seating 10 people.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said it will be a time to not only celebrate VE Day but also a chance for people to come together following the coronavirus pandemic.

Exmouth Pavilion will be decked out in bunting and flags of the allied forces.

The event supports the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Tickets cost £16 each or £14.50 if a table of ten is booked.

