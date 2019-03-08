Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Charity collection boxes were among items stolen in an overnight raid on a family-owned Exmouth sandwich shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The front door of The Granary was smashed in by an unknown number of vandals on Sunday night (March 17).

The shop’s till was taken, along with three charity boxes collecting for Devon Air Ambulance, Devon Freewheelers and Dreamaway - as well as some stock.

Owners and sisters Nicky Mccormack and Pam Morgan told the Journal they were going to consider increasing security at the site.

Mrs Morgan said: “When I came in yesterday morning (Monday), the glass in the front door had been broken.

“They had got out the back door and just left it open.

“They took the till and charity boxes. There was nothing in the till though - it was empty, but they took it anyway.”

Mrs Morgan said the business had never been struck before before last week’s ‘horrible’ incident.

“There were no fingerprints or anything left behind,” she added.

“They were fairly clean, they didn’t trash the place.

“We have had the police in. Apparently, there was a couple of other break-ins in Budleigh Salterton on the same night.

“I don’t know if they would be connected.”

Mrs Morgan and Mrs Mccormack have successful run the popular business since taking over eleven-and-a-half years ago.

Mrs Morgan said while the incident was not the ‘end of the world’, it was enough to be damaging to its operation.

She said: “We lost a day’s takings because of it, and we lost stock.

“We will have to buy a new till, which will cost us £65.

“It’s not good.”

Anyone who witnessed anything on the night of the break-in is urged to call police on 101, quoting CR023972/19.