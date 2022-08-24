Exmouth's Hospiscare Mail Trail sabotaged by vandals

Vandals have targeted Exmouth’s ‘post box toppers’, knitted and crocheted to raise funds for Hospiscare.

Since they were put in place in early July, six of the 40 colourful 3D sculptures have been damaged, destroyed or stolen.

A woolly dinosaur was ripped from its base and had to be replaced with a new one. A puffer fish and octopus topper was stolen from Drakes Avenue, a clownfish and turtle topper was taken from Withycombe Village Road, a seagull topper is missing from the Esplanade, an octopus topper has been damaged, and an ice cream sundae topper was stolen, but was found and reinstated.

Cake-themed Mail Trail topper - Credit: Hospiscare

Exmouth-based Hospiscare supporter Claire Suttie, who organised the ‘Mail Trail’, said: “It’s so disheartening for everyone involved to see the toppers damaged or going missing.

“So many hours of work go into them and they’re there to raise vital funds for a brilliant local charity and to bring a bit of fun and joy to local residents and passers-by.

“I’m also concerned that they could hurt someone as they’re constructed with wires, staples and glue. I would like to ask anyone who might find a discarded topper to contact me via the trail Facebook page at The Mail Trail Exmouth Postboxes.”

Last year, the ‘By the Sea’ themed toppers proved popular with residents and visitors, and raised more than £5,000 for Hospiscare. People were invited to buy a map of the trail for a minimum of £1, with the money going to the charity. This year 40 toppers were created, producing an even better trail and helping to commemorate Hospiscare’s 40th anniversary. Local businesses also supported the initiative by sponsoring each postbox.

A marine-themed postbox topper - Credit: Hospiscare

As with last year, many of the toppers have a marine theme. Others feature knitted cakes, dogs and a football pitch. One was even made in honour of a local cat named Archie, which enjoyed sitting on his local topper. He now has a special topper with a knitted mat and a mouse, embroidered with the words ‘King Archie’s Space’.

Trail-followers can buy a map from several local shops, and can also donate to Hospiscare in appreciation of the trail at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MailTrailExmouth.