Valentine’s Ball at Exmouth Pavilion

PUBLISHED: 11:38 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 10 January 2019

Valentine's ball at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture Getty/Google Maps

The one-off ball will be hosted by Henry and Jeannie Clark, who ran two very popular dances at the Pavilion last August

A Valentine’s Day Ball takes place at Exmouth Pavilion on Thursday, February 14.

It will be a formal ballroom dancing event hosted by Henry and Jeannie Clark, who were behind the two very popular dances at the Pavilion last August.

The Valentine’s Ball will be a one-off event, taking place because the couple’s usual venue in Torquay was not available on the night.

“We’re hoping for a really good attendance,” said Jeannie, adding that guests are invited to wear evening dress and embrace the romantic Valentine’s Day spirit for a night of ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing.

Henry and Jeannie have been running dances for more than 20 years and have raised a total of £20,000 for the HeartSWell charity, supporting cardiac patients and their families in the south west.

“Quite a few of our dancers have had heart surgery, and come back on to the dance floor after recovering,” said Jeannie.

The Ball takes place from 8pm – 11pm and tickets are £10.

