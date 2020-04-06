Advanced search

Community coronvirus help groups to benefit from council grant aid

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 April 2020

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Community schemes helping Exmouth during the coronavirus crisis could benefit from a town council cash boost.

Exmouth Town Council has opened its 2020-21 round of grant aid applications and will consider proposals from groups looking to help during the Covid-19 pandemic on a ‘urgent need basis’.

The town council said it will consider financial support for any community organisation which is ‘working to support the delivery of frontline services to those facing isolation or hardship’.

Annually, the town council operates a grant fund scheme to organisations delivering projects and initiatives of direct benefit to Exmouth.

There is £10,000 available and grants of up to £1,500 are normally considered by the council’s finance committee which meets four times a year.

Councillor Alex Sadiq, chairman of the finance committee, said: “Supporting our local voluntary organisations is absolutely a key priority for us right now – these are unprecedented times and we are here to help them through this period where they are doing so much to support our residents.”

For application forms visit the town council website

