Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark.

A well-used postbox which is believed to have been clipped by a passing lorry will not be replaced by Royal Mail, the company has revealed.

The box, in Upper Stoneborough Lane, had even been the subject of a bid by Otter Valley Association to protect the town’s heritage assets, before the incident happened on Thursday, February 7.

Royal Mail’s decision has been branded as ‘very disappointing’ by Councillor Tom Wright, chairman of Budleigh Town Council.

He said: “The post box is very well-used and is convenient for residents of Upper Stoneborough Lane and drivers, who were able to stop at the box and post their mail

“It was on many drivers’ routes in and out on Budleigh. We are very disappointed at Royal Mail’s decision.”

The postal company has cited the ‘sufficient’ amount of postboxes in Budleigh as the reason for its decision.

A spokeswoman said: “Following an assessment of the damaged postbox and the surrounding area, it has been decided that the box will not be replaced as there are sufficient alternative posting facilities in the area.”

The Otter Valley Association (OVA) previously named the letter box on its ‘heritage assets’ list which is yet to be adopted by the district council.

A spokesman for the OVA said they are ‘consulting with their experts’ about Royal Mails decision.