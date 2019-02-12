Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

PUBLISHED: 13:17 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 13 February 2019

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A well-used postbox which is believed to have been clipped by a passing lorry will not be replaced by Royal Mail, the company has revealed.

The box, in Upper Stoneborough Lane, had even been the subject of a bid by Otter Valley Association to protect the town’s heritage assets, before the incident happened on Thursday, February 7.

Royal Mail’s decision has been branded as ‘very disappointing’ by Councillor Tom Wright, chairman of Budleigh Town Council.

He said: “The post box is very well-used and is convenient for residents of Upper Stoneborough Lane and drivers, who were able to stop at the box and post their mail

“It was on many drivers’ routes in and out on Budleigh. We are very disappointed at Royal Mail’s decision.”

The postal company has cited the ‘sufficient’ amount of postboxes in Budleigh as the reason for its decision.

A spokeswoman said: “Following an assessment of the damaged postbox and the surrounding area, it has been decided that the box will not be replaced as there are sufficient alternative posting facilities in the area.”

The Otter Valley Association (OVA) previously named the letter box on its ‘heritage assets’ list which is yet to be adopted by the district council.

A spokesman for the OVA said they are ‘consulting with their experts’ about Royal Mails decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man charged after alleged assault on police officer

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ success for Malcolm Priestner

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED

Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists