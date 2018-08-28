Advanced search

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

PUBLISHED: 11:19 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 31 January 2019

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Rain coming from the west of the county is expected to turn into heavy snow this afternoon.

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

Snow is expected to spread across the whole county this afternoon potentially causing serious travel delays.

This morning the Met Office upgraded a yellow weather alert for ice to an amber alert for snow and ice.

Heavy rain forecast for central, northern and western parts of Devon is predicted to turn to snow, with up to 10cm expected to settle in places.

The Exeter-based meteorology centre has also issued a 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 1pm today for Exeter and East Devon.

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

Motorists have been told to expect delays due to ice on the roads and some vehicles may become stranded in the snowy conditions.

READ MORE: Devon drivers urged to take extra care on icy roads

Train and plane users may also be affected by cancellations to some services.

Today, rain coming in from the far west of the region will turn to snow as it moves inland and over hills.

According to the Met Office the rain, sleet and snow ‘will steadily ease overnight, although further wintry showers may affect southern coasts’. There will be strong winds with ice and frost forming as temperatures hit zero.

Friday will be overcast and breezy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow.

The wintry showers should steadily ease off as the day goes on and brighter spells are expected in northern and western areas.

It should be mainly dry and sunny on Saturday but cloud and rain will return on Sunday. Temperatures will remain low all weekend with ice expected on untreated roads.





