Published: 11:45 AM March 18, 2021

Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, was closed off for two hours after a suspected unexploded grenade was found

An unexploded ordnance found near Topsham was safely destroyed by the Royal Navy bomb disposal unit on Wednesday (March 17).

Police were called shortly after 2pm to Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, after reports of the device – thought to be a hand grenade – being located.

A police spokesman said it was reportedly pulled up from a river by a person who had been magnet fishing.

Officers put a 1,000-metre cordon in place at the scene and the road was closed for around two hours,

The Royal Navy Bomb disposal team attended and took the item to a safe location to be destroyed.