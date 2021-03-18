News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Unexploded ordnance found near Topsham

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 11:45 AM March 18, 2021   
Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, was closed off for two hours after a suspected unexploded grenade was found

Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, was closed off for two hours after a suspected unexploded grenade was found - Credit: Google

An unexploded ordnance found near Topsham was safely destroyed by the Royal Navy bomb disposal unit on Wednesday (March 17). 

Police were called shortly after 2pm to Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, after reports of the device – thought to be a hand grenade – being located. 

A police spokesman said it was reportedly pulled up from a river by a person who had been magnet fishing. 

Officers put a 1,000-metre cordon in place at the scene and the road was closed for around two hours, 

The Royal Navy Bomb disposal team attended and took the item to a safe location to be destroyed. 

Topsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The lorry park in Exmouth which overlooks the estuary

Former Estuary-side lorry park to become motorhome location?

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

person
Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8231.

Opinion

'Vital to keep town centre car park tariffs low'

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
The kissing gate at the start of the Exe Estuary Trail which has been widened

Exe Estuary accessible for all after improvements to kissing gate and path

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Adam Brice, of Adam Brice Tyres.

Exmotuh tyre company mobilises e-jobsheet app

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon