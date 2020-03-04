Ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in Exmouth this summer

Jurassic Fibre CEO Michael Maltby. Picture: Astley Media Archant

Ultrafast broadband being rolled out in smaller East Devon communities could reach Exmouth by this summer.

More than 60 members of staff gathered on Exmouth beach to mark the roll out of ultrafast broadband. Picture: More than 60 members of staff gathered on Exmouth beach to mark the roll out of ultrafast broadband. Picture:

Jurassic Fibre has announced its commercial launch following a successful test phase near Exeter.

In the coming weeks, several smaller communities will receive the full ultrafast broadband offering including Clyst St George, Clyst St Mary, Ebford, Exton, Lympstone, Woodbury and Woodbury Salterton.

By early summer, the network will have reached Exmouth - the first large town to have access.

Michael Maltby, CEO of Jurassic Fibre, said: "I'm proud to announce that we will be bringing full fibre ultrafast broadband with speeds of up to one gigabyte per second to thousands more people in local communities.

Michael Caines MBE signs the contract for Lympstone Manor become one of Jurassic Fibre�s first business customers, with SW Comms Managing Director Brian Lodge and Jurassic Fibre CEO Michael Maltby. Picture: GRW Photography Michael Caines MBE signs the contract for Lympstone Manor become one of Jurassic Fibre�s first business customers, with SW Comms Managing Director Brian Lodge and Jurassic Fibre CEO Michael Maltby. Picture: GRW Photography

"We've completed the test phase to the east of Exeter, which was a great success, and our first customers have started to benefit from ultrafast fibre direct to their door."

To mark the roll-out towards Exmouth, more than 60 of the company's team gathered on the town's beach to recreate their fossil-shaped logo, which could be seen thanks to aerial photography.

Exmouth town councillor Pauline Stott said: "We desperately need better broadband in Exmouth and so it is very positive that Jurassic Fibre is bringing their network to the town.

"I am really pleased that we are finally getting better connected in this part of the world, as this area has previously been overlooked.

"I am certain that it will help businesses and residents enormously."

The roll-out has been welcomed by chamber of commerce chairman Ian MacQueen.

He said: "The chamber very much welcomes the significance and opportunities for businesses and households that the arrival of ultrafast broadband will generate.

"This will provide a more reliable, resilient and faster connectivity.

"The potential benefits for the local ecomony are considerable and will make the town a more viable choice for businesses to open and relocate."

Five-star Lympstone Manor, owned by celebrity chef Michael Caines, was one of the first businesses to sign up to Jurassic Fibre.

Mr Caines said: "We pride ourselves on providing guests at Lympstone Manor with the best of everything, and that now includes ultrafast broadband."