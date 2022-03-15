Collection point set up in Exmouth for Ukrainian refugees resettling in Devon

A collection point has been set up at Exmouth Market for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Archant

A group of Exmouth residents have started an appeal for small household items to be donated to help Ukrainian refugees resettle in the South West.

They have worked with Exmouth Indoor Market to provide a space where people can drop off items that will be useful to people setting up home.

Cherida Warner, who started the appeal, said: “We’re hoping for bedding, curtains, towels, pots and pans, plates, cups, cutlery, in fact anything that would say 'Welcome to your new home'.”

She said she had approached a few shops in the town centre to gauge their response, and ‘everyone wanted to help in whatever way they could’.

Cherida said: “Refugees will be arriving in the country very soon and they'll need a safe place to start to recover from the hell that they've lived through.

“We want them and their children to feel welcome, safe and warm wherever they settle.

“If anyone would like to search out and donate household items in a good and clean condition, please bring them to Exmouth market over the next couple of weeks.”

She added that the collection point will not be accepting electrical items and furniture, but cushions and rugs can be donated, ‘as well as anything else that will help people to resettle and feel at home’.

Banners and posters created by the Exmouth print shop Copyrite are going up around the town to publicise the collection point and direct people to it.

Meanwhile Devon’s local authorities, including the county and district councils, have pledged to work together to support Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary in the UK.

A statement from the county council said: “People in Devon are already making offers of accommodation for Ukrainian families. We are awaiting further guidance from the Home Office regarding the requirement for accommodation, at which point district councils will be inviting offers of appropriate accommodation.”

Earlier, East Devon District Council’s chair, Cllr Ian Thomas, said: “I’m confident that East Devon officers and members will step up to the plate in response to this humanitarian crisis, taking an active role with our local government partners in support of wider refugee needs.”