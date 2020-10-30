Advanced search

Ubereats comes to Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:54 30 October 2020

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

Archant

Takeaway food ordering service Ubereats is expanding into Exmouth.

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: UbereatsUbereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

The popular app enables customers to receive their meal from high street chains including McDonalds and KFC directly to their door at the touch of a button.

Exmouth-based outlets will also be joining the platform.

Tossaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Exmouth, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks. We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Uber Eats has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access the PPE they need for free to help keep them safe when they deliver with Uber Eats. For all deliveries as well as providing free sanitising products, Uber Eats is providing couriers with over one million masks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town all set for Wellington visit - Saturday’s local football preview

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Ubereats comes to Exmouth

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

‘I believe it is more important than ever to back local businesses’

Locally sourced produce Picture: Getty Images

Our Place Our Planet website launched to highlight how Exmouth could reduce its carbon footprint

Nicky Nicholls (left) mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Jayphotos.co.uk

Liam Cook playing key role in the rise and rise of Brazilian ladies cricket

The Brazilian ladies cricket team. Picture: LIAM COOK