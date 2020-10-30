Ubereats comes to Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 13:54 30 October 2020
Archant
Takeaway food ordering service Ubereats is expanding into Exmouth.
The popular app enables customers to receive their meal from high street chains including McDonalds and KFC directly to their door at the touch of a button.
Exmouth-based outlets will also be joining the platform.
Tossaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Exmouth, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks. We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”
Uber Eats has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access the PPE they need for free to help keep them safe when they deliver with Uber Eats. For all deliveries as well as providing free sanitising products, Uber Eats is providing couriers with over one million masks.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.