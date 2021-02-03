Published: 5:00 PM February 3, 2021

The Jurassic Coast will be the subject of a U3A talk - Credit: Christine Chittock

Exmouth’s branch of an international education movement for retired residents is proving that the coronavirus pandemic is no obstacle to learning.

The town’s University of the Third Age (U3A) currently has 900 members and since the first lockdown began in March last year, has been making use of the Zoom app to maintain sessions.

Up to February 2020, members would meet on a monthly basis at Exmouth Pavilion, while discussing within the 100 plus interest groups. These sessions ended with a guest speaker.

Not to be deterred by the pandemic, many of the interest groups started meeting ‘virtually’ once a week on a Thursday morning and have taken advantage of being able to book speakers from further afield.

Members have also been able to take advantage of the U3A’s online resources and Facebook groups.

Exmouth and District U3A chairman Christine Chittock said members used to leave monthly meetings knowing they would see each other just four weeks later.

She said: “All of these are ‘virtual presentations’ and working very well for us, but we are planning for post Lockdown meetings and ways in which all our ‘Interest Groups’ can meet again face to face.

“Of course, adhering to government legislation and restrictions as appropriate and keeping safe.

On Thursday (February 4) Christine presents her audio-visual sequence called ‘Mary Anning Rocks’. A bronze statue of Mary Anning is in progress to celebrate her achievements having made discoveries around Lyme Regis.

A week later, it will be the Dr Daniel Field, of the University of Cambridge, taking about ‘birdwatching through geological time’. This will be about his discovery of the oldest fossil of a 66million-year-old ‘modern’ like bird.

On February 18, Exmouth U3A member Deirdre Devereaux will explain how she composed and sings her own song The Hills of Devon during lockdown.

On February 25 Anthony Cline, group organiser for the geology group and a Jurassic Coast ambassador will give a presentation about the wonders of the World Heritage site.

For more information about Exmouth and District U3A, visit https://u3asites.org.uk/exmouth/home