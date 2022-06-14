Exmouth’s U3A group marks 10th anniversary in style

Members of Exmoith and District U3A celebrated its 10th anniversary in style with a special event at Exmouth Pavilion.

Highlights of the event included an enthusiastic 40-strong singing group performing, led by Wendy Groves and accompanied on piano by Jill Glover. Harry Atkinson also performed while the Latin Line Dancing group, led by Rosemary Walsh, helped to get the audience involved.

There was also an appearance from Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein and a quiz organised by Linda Parsons and David Hemmings after which a variety of cakes was available thanks to the Bake and Taste Group led by Pam Day.

The event also featured a patterned 10th anniversary quilt, by the Quilting for Fun group led by Clare Dawson, which was on display. The finale was an audio-visual montage, provided by Christine Chittock, which showcased members enjoying themselves over the last 10 years.

Christine, chairman of Exmouth and District U3A, said: “It was a very moving event, particularly as original steering group members and all the previous chairs could join us at this memorable event, skilfully compered by David Hemmings.

“(It was) Streamed simultaneously for our members at home we were thrilled to be joined by one of our members in Florida at 5:30am.”

To find out more about ongoing 10th Anniversary events and other activities by Exmouth and District u3a join the Group in Exmouth Pavilion on Thursday, July 14, from 10am until noon, for the next monthly meeting. Janet Few will be presenting ‘Coffers, Clysters, Comfrey and Coifs: life at the time of the Mayflower’. Members and visitors alike will meet Mistress Agnes and Master Christopher in period costume and see life as it was in the 17th Century.

Exmouth and District u3a is one of 1,000 U3As keen to welcome new members. For an annual fee of £12 a year Exmouth and District u3a members can attend 11 monthly meetings, weekly chat sessions via ‘Zoom’ and join one or more of the 100 Interest Groups.

For more information, email Christine at chairperson@exmouthu3a.org.uk or Olwen Smith membership@exmouthu3a.org.uk. Alternatively, visit https://u3asites.org.uk/exmouth/welcome