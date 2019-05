Two vehicle collision between Budleigh and Newtoh Poppleford

The B3178 near Bicton Botanical Gardens. Picture: Google Archant

A two-vehicle collision near Bicton Botanical Gardens has partially blocked the road between Budleigh Salterton and Newton Poppleford.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police the incident happened on the B3178 at around 5pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Officers say traffic is coping well.

Updates as we have them