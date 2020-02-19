Former Baileys shop set to be transformed into two new retail units

Baileys Outfitters.

A recently-closed outfitters shop in Exmouth could be subdivided into two smaller retail units if a new planning application is granted.

A proposal has been lodged with the district council to convert Baileys Outfitters, in The Parade, into two new smaller shops and to split an attached three-bedroom maisonette into two separate apartments.

Baileys Outfitters, which has been trading in Exmouth for 100 years, closed its doors on Saturday (February 15).

The application's design and access statement said splitting the shop and the maisonette would 'respond to modern day requirements' and make them 'more lettable'.

The shop frontage is set to be modernised with the addition of two new entrances.

The new development will not require a change of usage and there will be 'no impact of overlooking' or risk to the existing flood zone.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.