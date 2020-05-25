Advanced search

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 25 May 2020

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Archant

The company operating two of Exmouth’s most prominent seafront hotels has gone into administration.

The Bay Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel closed on Friday, May 22, after the Specialist Leisure Group (SLG) ceased trading, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The SLG also operated well-known coach holiday companies Shearings and National Holidays, along with the Yorkshire-based chain of travel agents Wallace Arnold, and sold organised tours and cruises.

All tours, cruises and hotel breaks run by the companies owned by SLG have been cancelled, and will not be rescheduled.

SLG’s website says: “All customers with cancelled package holiday bookings, which include organised travel, are expected to have financial protection.

“Customers with Holiday Credit Notes, issued for package holidays cancelled since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may have the same financial protection as under their original booking.”

The collapse of SLG has led to the loss of around 2,500 jobs.

For full details of the closures, and information on how to claim a refund, visit the company’s website

