Firefighters called out to two fires in 20 minutes

PUBLISHED: 13:36 04 July 2019

Exmouth firefighters were called out twice in the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday (July 3).

At around 5.10pm one appliance from Exmouth responded to a shout at flat at Dening Court after an alarm was raised.

A fire in a microwave involving food was extinguished and the 'heavily smoke-logged' flat was ventilated.

Within 20 minutes, Exmouth fire fighters were sent to a car fire in Rolle Villas.

The car was well alight and the crew extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said the owner of the vehicle was at the scene and the cause was confirmed as accidental.

