Firefighters called out to two fires in 20 minutes

Archant

Exmouth firefighters were called out twice in the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday (July 3).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 5.10pm one appliance from Exmouth responded to a shout at flat at Dening Court after an alarm was raised.

A fire in a microwave involving food was extinguished and the 'heavily smoke-logged' flat was ventilated.

Within 20 minutes, Exmouth fire fighters were sent to a car fire in Rolle Villas.

The car was well alight and the crew extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said the owner of the vehicle was at the scene and the cause was confirmed as accidental.