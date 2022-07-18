News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Two evening call-outs for Exmouth RNLI

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:25 AM July 18, 2022
The two Exmouth RNLI lifeboats in action

The two Exmouth RNLI lifeboats in action - Credit: Charlie Allen

Two young paddleboarders were rescued by Exmouth RNLI after getting cut off by the tide near Orcombe Point on the evening of Thursday, July 14. 

The inshore lifeboat was called out to the incident at 8.28pm with volunteer crew Harry Griffin, Nick Wright and James Edge. They were already on the water at a PR event nearby and arrived quickly at the scene. 

The two men were taken ashore by the lifeboat and checked by an ambulance crew. 

A short time later the same crew on the inshore lifeboat, together with the all-weather lifeboat, were tasked to a search following the discovery of an abandoned inflatable kayak with no paddle about 400m off Dawlish Warren. 

They carried out a long and detailed search but found nothing, and finished at 11.27pm, satisfied that the area had been extensively covered. 

The all weather lifeboat crew comprised coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson, lifeboat mechanic Roy Stott and crew Mark Champion, Ed Steele, Robert Thompson and Andrew Stott. 

Exmouth News

