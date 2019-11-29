Advanced search

Updated

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:29 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 29 November 2019

Archant

An arson investigation has been launched after two cars were set on fire in Exmouth.

A fire crew from Exmouth was called out to Union Street at shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday (November 28).

On arrival, the crew confirmed that two vehicles were well alight.

Fireifghters used jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police were called out as fears were raised that the fire may have been started deliberately.

The spokesman added: "Both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage caused by the fire."

Police say an investigation into the incident has been launched and are appeal for information relating to the incident.

Anyone with information should ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference number 897 298/11/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

Council pledges £2,000 towards new lifeline bus

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Boris Johnson in East Devon: Improving infrastructure, flood defence and Dodgeball as a Christmas film

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs an apron during his visit to Darts Farm. Ref exe 48 19TI 0377. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Exmouth Town action this weekend - who plays who from senior team to the U8s

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists