Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

An arson investigation has been launched after two cars were set on fire in Exmouth.

A fire crew from Exmouth was called out to Union Street at shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday (November 28).

On arrival, the crew confirmed that two vehicles were well alight.

Fireifghters used jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police were called out as fears were raised that the fire may have been started deliberately.

The spokesman added: "Both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage caused by the fire."

Police say an investigation into the incident has been launched and are appeal for information relating to the incident.

Anyone with information should ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference number 897 298/11/19.