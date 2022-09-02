Large car fire at Topsham

A two vehicle crash between Darts Farm and Topsham has led to a large car fire this evening, (Friday September 2).

Four people were involved in a two car crash at around 6:40pm. One car, a Ford Focus, and a Mercedes crashed on the A376 just outside Topsham. The Focus then caught fire.

Three people have been taken to hospital by family members, one was waiting for an ambulance at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road both ways from the Bridge Inn, Topsham and Darts Farm as police and fire crews carry out investigation work.

Both cars were badly damaged. - Credit: Archant.








