Twinning activities postponed due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 April 2020
Archant
Members of the Exmouth Twinning Association are looking forward to meeting their German and French counterparts in 2021 after this year’s events were cancelled.
Representatives from Langerwehe were due to visit Exmouth this summer to mark 35 years of twinning with the German town.
Members of the Exmouth association were also due to visit the French town of Dinan next month but both events have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, plans for a civic reception, day trips and celebratory dinner for representatives from Langerwehe will be moved to next year.
The visit to Dinan will be rescheduled for early next summer.
Although the association is not able to organise any of its usual summer social events, members remain hopeful their annual dinner will take place later in the year and will be a chance for a happy post-lockdown reunion.
Visit the Exmouth Twinning Association webstie if you are interested in twinning.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.