Twinning activities postponed due to coronavirus

A visit to Langerwehe. Picture: Exmouth Twinning Association Archant

Members of the Exmouth Twinning Association are looking forward to meeting their German and French counterparts in 2021 after this year’s events were cancelled.

Representatives from Dinan playing cricket on Exmouth beach. Picture: Exmouth Twinning Association Representatives from Dinan playing cricket on Exmouth beach. Picture: Exmouth Twinning Association

Representatives from Langerwehe were due to visit Exmouth this summer to mark 35 years of twinning with the German town.

Members of the Exmouth association were also due to visit the French town of Dinan next month but both events have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, plans for a civic reception, day trips and celebratory dinner for representatives from Langerwehe will be moved to next year.

The visit to Dinan will be rescheduled for early next summer.

Although the association is not able to organise any of its usual summer social events, members remain hopeful their annual dinner will take place later in the year and will be a chance for a happy post-lockdown reunion.

Visit the Exmouth Twinning Association webstie if you are interested in twinning.