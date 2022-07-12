TV show has helped farmers sow the seeds for a more positive public connection

TV programmes like Clarkson’s Farm are helping to change public perceptions of agriculture, but farmers must do more to get their positive stories across, a high-profile debate at the Devon County Show heard.

This year’s NFU Mutual sponsored Agri-Debate, organised by the Devon Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, was told that while Clarkson’s hit Amazon Prime show was helping to showcase the challenges farmers face, they can still better connect with their audience, particularly through more positive use of social media channels.

In a debate titled: ‘The Clarkson Effect: How can farmers keep the public on their side?’ panellists discussed how farmers are perceived outside the industry and how they can communicate with the public more effectively.

Roz Hills, South West Regional Manager of NFU Mutual, said the insurer is always impressed with the quality of the agri-debates and this year was no exception.

“A great mix of experts on the panel made for some informed and lively discussion on what was a very interesting topic,” said Roz.

“NFU Mutual insures three-quarters of all UK farms and, from conversations with farmers up and down the country, we know that the understanding and perception of farming in today’s world is a key challenge.

“We congratulate the Federation, not only on another highly successful event, but also for the crucial role young farmers’ clubs play in spreading the word about all the vital contribution farmers make towards promoting the positive aspects of the agricultural industry.

Chaired by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, the Devon Young Farmers show marquee played host to the event on July 1st featuring a panel made up of senior farming representatives and media specialists.

Panellists also recognised the important role social media plays in getting the message out and farmers needed educating on using the digital channels safely and effectively.

The audience heard how Devon Young Farmers are taking a proactive approach to better communication, holding training sessions to help clubs portray themselves in a more positive light, but more work though is needed if farming is to be seen as an attractive career for young people.

As a working farmer, Rupert Shinner also picked up on the issue of a disconnect between consumers and what they consume, saying people “deserve to know how their food is produced.”

He also voiced concerns about diversity, saying it was “one of the biggest challenges to agriculture", particularly cultural diversity, where there “is only room for positive expansion.”

“Above all, farmers need to make farming interesting for people,” Rupert said.

“Everyone eats three times a day, how can it not be interesting?”