Tuesday Tables event launched to keep usable items out of the bin

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2020

Tuesday Tables organiser Catherine Causley, with her children Toby, aged six, and Holly, aged eight. Picture: Catherine Causley

Tuesday Tables organiser Catherine Causley, with her children Toby, aged six, and Holly, aged eight. Picture: Catherine Causley

Archant

A Tuesday Tables initiative is being launched in Exmouth to help people get rid of unwanted items and to prevent waste.

The idea of the event, set to take place on Tuesday, August 11, is for households taking part to pass on things they no longer need and keep usable items out of the bin.

During lockdown, there was a lot of informal passing on of unwanted items, with people putting them on their doorsteps to give them away for free, spawning a dedicated Facebook page – Exmouth Garden Giveaways.

This prompted Exmouth mum Catherine Causley to launch Tuesday Tables.

Residents are being urged to speak to their neighbours and see who else might want to get involved, then check the Exmouth Community UK Facebook group to see which roads are taking part.

Mrs Causley said: “This is a great way of passing on things you no longer need, getting out to meet your neighbours in a responsible socially distanced way and reducing waste.

“We are teaming up with Exmouth Friends in Need to raise funds for the amazing work they do supporting local families who are having a hard time.”

On the day between noon and 2pm people will put out any items they no longer need on their driveways or front gardens.

All items should be given away for free and donations to Exmouth Friends in Need are encouraged.

Clare Austen, founder of the Exmouth Friends in Need Facebook group, said: “We have a lot of families struggling through these unprecedented times, and any funds raised directly help these families put food on their table and stop them plunging into debt with bills.

“This is also a great opportunity for locals to have a de-clutter and pass on to people who can use it, and at the same time recycle.

“Thanks to all of those who take part - we very much appreciate it.”

Mrs Causley also said people taking part are free to take donations for other charities.

For more information go to the Exmouth Community UK Facebook group.

For more information go to the Exmouth Community UK Facebook group.

