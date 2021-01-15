Published: 5:00 PM January 15, 2021

Loneliness-fighting Devon charity TRIP Community Transport has met over 4,000 requests for community support during the pandemic thanks in part to the Exeter Community Energy (ECOE) community fund.

ECOE awarded TRIP, which coordinates transport requests for the Budleigh Voluntary Car Service, £500 to cover staffing costs from its community fund, which is accepting new applications until 5pm Friday, January 15.

“The grant from ECOE could not have come at a more important time for TRIP,” said TRIP deputy manager Sharon Thorne.

“The money has helped us keep the ‘doors open’ and help the community during the current pandemic.”

ECOE chairman Andy Extance added: “All our community fund recipients have faced unprecedented challenges this year, and ECOE is proud to help them.

“Over the next 20 years ECOE expects to give over £170,000 to local groups using income from our solar power generation sites.”

For more information go to https://www.ecoe.org.uk/ecoe-community-fund/ or email ECOE chair Andy Extance at andy@ecoe.org.uk.