Tributes have been made to a ‘immensely hard working’ father-of-four who ran Exmouth’s popular Moore’s Pasties.

Raymond Moore, who helped to launch the business, died after on Sunday (June 19) following a long-term illness.

Raymond Moore - Credit: Daniel Moore

Moores Pasties, based at the Dinan Way Trading Estate, has been run by Raymond’s son Daniel for the last three years and he said he wants it to continue, honouring the principles his father had.

Hundreds of comments have been made on Moores Pasties Facebook page, paying tribute to Raymond.

One said that Raymond will ‘always stay in the in the history of Exmouth’ another said he was ‘always a character from school right up to the present day and will no doubt be partying with The King’.

Daniel said: "He was an amazing dad to us all. He worked immensely hard to run the business and raised four children. He was a big character and people thought a lot of him.

"Dad loved what he did but even more important to him was he loved to help. He ran the business as long as he did because he has had such lovely staff.

"He kept the business going for them really."

As well as being known for this pasty making, Raymond, who was married to Debbie, was also known as a big collector of memorabilia, especially postcards and photographs.

Daniel added: “He has the biggest collection of Exmouth postcards and old pictures of Exmouth for sure.”

Moores Pasties was launched in the late 1970s by Raymonds father Harry who used to make pasties in his garage and sell them to passers-by. Raymond started selling his dad’s pasties at a car park in Budleigh Salterton.

Harty moved the business into a small unit in Exmouth but before long the business needed a bigger premises.

In 1987 Harry died but Raymond continued the business, with his son Daniel helping him to run it later on, until he retired and passed it onto his son in 2019.

Moores remains a family business with Daniel working with his younger brother Jason in the business and Daniel’s older brother Justin is general manager at Ocean, in Esplanade. His sister Ria has also worked at Moores Pasties in the past and she helps out if and when she can.

Over the years, the business has remained true to Harry and Raymond's passion for locally-sourced ingredients but has also been open to suggestions for changes to its menu. Over the years they have introduced vegetarian options, sausage rolls and mince pies.

Raymond’s pasties became so popular that one man once travelled all the way down from Derby in the midlands to pick up some of Moores famous pasties. A story which was reported by the Exmouth Journal at the time.

Details of Raymond’s funeral will be posted on Moores Pasties Facebook page and all will be welcome to attend.

Daniel added: "Our family would like to thank everyone for their wishes and support. We have been really overwhelmed by the response."