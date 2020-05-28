Advanced search

Tributes to Exmouth’s ‘lifelong champion’ David Scott

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 May 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Tributes have been paid to a ‘lifelong champion of Exmouth’ who has died following a short Illness.

Alderman David Scott, who was 89, was East Devon District Council’s ‘father of the council’ when he stood down in 1999 as the longest serving councillor on the authority.

He was appointed an honorary alderman in that same year and continued to work within the community on many projects which benefitted both Exmouth and the district.

Mr Scott was a particularly strong advocate for housing and was a tenant volunteer in Exmouth.

Cllr Stuart Hughes, Chairman of East Devon District Council, led the many tributes paid to Alderman Scott.

He said: “Having known David for many years as a colleague on the district council, as well as his involvement with the World of Country Life, he is going to be sadly missed.

“David was a great chairman of housing and also had the gift of putting a smile on your face.

“He regularly entered old vehicles from World of Country Life in local carnivals and nothing was too much trouble for him.”

Cllr Andrew Moulding, the council’s conservative group leader, said: “When I first became a district councillor 33 years ago, David Scott was an excellent chairman of the housing committee, which he loved.

“David was a true character, with a twinkle in his eye and a raft of humorous comments, borne from his Liverpudlian roots.

“We kept in contact, particularly when he moved to Lyme Regis, just a few miles from my home near Axminster.

“During my spell as chairman, attending events in Exmouth, honorary alderman David Scott was often in attendance – and was tremendous company.

“David will be sadly missed.”

He was elected to East Devon District Council in 1974 and was chairman of Exmouth’s town committee from 1981 until 1984.

He was also chairman of the council’s housing committee for several years and served on many other committees too, including planning and policy.

Peter Sullivan, vice chairman of the district council’s housing review board, said it was with ‘great personal sadness’ that he heard about Mr Scott’s death.

He said: “Having known David for many years as a councillor and a member of tenant participation, who always fought his corner in his own inimitable way.”

