Published: 10:15 AM October 19, 2021

Richard Prince, pictured at Madeira Bowls Club, where he was an active and dedicated member - Credit: Contributed

Tributes are being paid to a much-loved father, grandfather, partner, and well-known retired Exmouth businessman, who has died aged 78.

Richard Prince, who lived in Douglas Avenue, passed away peacefully in Exeter Hospice on September 29. He was a beloved partner to Deirdre, father of the late Simon, Louise, Matthew and Timothy, and grandfather to Harry, Eleanor, Gwen, Grace, Toby, Rowan and Isaac. He was married to the late Shirley Prince, who died in 2011, for 47 years.

Richard was born in Carshalton, Surrey, and moved with his family to Launceston in 1953 before settling in Exmouth in 1959. There he met Shirley and started work as an office clerk at age 16 with the Exmouth Docks Company. Richard retired from the company four decades later as managing director, having overseen its transition into Exmouth Marina as well as leading on the land acquisition and creation of what is now Woodbury Park hotel and golf club.

A keen and talented photographer, in 1994 Richard converted his life-long hobby into a successful business with the creation of Richard Prince Photography. He quickly became one of the leading professional photographers in the south west, setting up a studio in the then family home in Phillipps Avenue and photographing many weddings, portraits and commercial commissions.

Richard retired fully in 2005 and became a very active and dedicated member of Madeira Bowls Club – making many new friends, becoming club captain and winning several tournaments along the way. When off the rink Richard enjoyed the seafront and the beautiful Devon countryside, and spending time with family and friends.

His family said: “Richard was loved so much and contributed a huge amount to the local area over a very long time. The world will be a much sadder place without him.

“During his illness Richard was exceptionally brave and he lived life to the full with Deirdre for as long as he could. He leaves all of us with many, many wonderful memories.”

Richard’s funeral will be held at St John in the Wilderness Church on 20 October. Donations invited to Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare, and Marie Curie, via Richard W Gegg and Sons funeral directors, Exmouth.