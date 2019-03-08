Tribute to 'wonderful' father Sam

Sam West, 31, died after he was involved in a road traffic collision on Saturday (April 20)

A tribute has been paid to a 'kind and generous' father-of-two who died in a road traffic collision.

Sam West, 31, who grew up in Exmouth, was on his way home from his job as a chef when he was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday, April 20.

Police later confirmed Sam, who had also recently started working as a security guard, died at the scene.

His wife Laura told The Journal Sam was 'motorbike mad' and that he was a straight forward, honest father.

She said: “He had two motorbikes and was looking to buy a third one – every conversation was about motorbikes.

“Sam was just the most kind, generous, honest, genuine person you could ever meet. My favourite thing about him was that he wasn't fake at all.

“If he didn't like you, you knew about it.”

Sam was a father to two-year-old Roman and his youngest son Apollo was born in January this year but spent five weeks in intensive care due to heart and breathing problems.

Mrs West said during this time Sam split his time between caring for son Roman at their family home in Exeter and riding his bike to Derriford Hospital to be there for his wife and Apollo.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by his wife to raise funds for Sam's funeral. So far more than £970 of the £3,000 target has been raised.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the accident which took place at around 9.50pm on April 20.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “At around 9.50pm on Saturday 20 April, police were informed of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Alphin Brook Road, Exeter, involving a car and motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

“A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

“Police have thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.”

Anyone who has information which could help police in their investigation is asked to ring 101 quoting log number 1112 of April 20, 2019.

