Tribute to Exmouth Royal British Legion champion ‘Di’ Orton

Di Orton who died aged 95. Picture: Royal British Legion Archant

A tribute has been paid to a former member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force who supported Exmouth’s Royal British Legion branch ‘no matter the weather’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Di Orton who died aged 95. Picture: Royal British Legion Di Orton who died aged 95. Picture: Royal British Legion

Kathleen ‘Di’ Orton died peacefully at the age of 95 at home on November 16.

Known as Di, she was born in London and her childhood memories painted a strange picture, growing up at the start of World War Two.

One story she told was of her father Edward taking her out with him on duty as a fire watcher and helping her climb fences and walls as she could see further than him.

As the bombs dropped and exploded around her, her father ran off to fight the fires.

At the age of 17, she joined the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force) as a balloon operator.

She told people years later than she had an ‘easy war’, getting her hands covered in grease watching the cable go up in the air tethered to the balloon.

Di also held positions in catering and as a clerk in the Royal Air Force.

Di met her husband John, who was a soldier, and they married in 1944 and she followed him into his grocery business.

She raised four children and later worked in care homes with the elderly and the seriously disabled.

Di went on to settle in Exmouth, living with daughter Sue and her partner Stephen and was soon working in the Heart Foundation shop and with the Poppy Appeal.

A spokesman for the Exmouth Royal British Legion branch said: “Not giving up her slot for any man or woman, she also took pride in assisting at the Legion fundraising events. No matter the weather you could rely on her being there.

“So, with sadness and fond memories we say good bye, but you will not forgotten; for the inspiring impression you have made on all our lives.”

Di loved her close-knit family and enjoyed online games with them on a Sunday and also relished travelling, especially in North America.

She is survived by her daughters Jan, Sue and Alison and their families – 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren and all her friends