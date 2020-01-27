Tribute to 'family man' Don who died at the age of 102

A tribute has been paid to a Budleigh Salterton 'family man' who 'put other people first'.

Donald 'Don' Papworth died peacefully at Kings Manor Care Home, in Ottery, at the age of 102.

He is perhaps best known by the Budleigh community for whizzing into town on his mobility scooter for his daily visits to either Slice of Lime, Tea and Tittle Tattle or Age Concern.

His daughter Jenny Milton said he was a 'much loved' father, grandfather and great grandfather.

She said: "He was a true gentleman. He always thought of others and was generous and considerate to all.

"He was a family man and everyone who met him took to him straight away.

"He was so thoughtful and he was interested in people."

Born in Cambridge, he qualified to be chartered surveyor in 1939 and was seconded to the Ministry of Defence during World War Two.

He first moved to Devon in the mid 1970s after being posted to Exeter while working for the valuation office of what was known as the Inland Revenue.

Mr Papworth initially lived in Topsham until he was sent to work in Guildford.

In 1977, he was awarded The Queen's silver jubilee medal.

He returned to East Devon shortly after when his wife Berta was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.

They moved into North View Road, Budleigh, and he retired in the late 1980s to care for his wife until she died in 1989.

Mr Papworth lived in the same house until December last year.

He dedicated himself to helping others and was a driver for Hospiscare.

Mr Papworth also held drawing and painting classes for those living with disability at Danby House in Exmouth.

He was a president of Budleigh Salterton's Royal British Legion branch and a member of the probus club, art club and the flower club.

His family thanked the district nurses from the Budleigh Medical Centre and staff at Home Instead for the care they provided.

Mr Papworth is survived by his daughter Jenny, two grand children and four great grand children.

His funeral will take place on Thursday (January 30) at Temple Methodist Church at 2pm.

The family have asked that any donations are made to Hospiscare of the Royal British Legion.