Simon and Garfunkel tribute act ‘Bookends’ in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 15:57 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 17 January 2019

Bookends perform the songs of Simon and Garfunkel. Picture: Jennifer McCord

Jennifer McCord

The pair are described as “the closest thing to Simon and Garfunkel touring the world today”

A highly-rated Simon and Garfunkel tribute act comes to Budleigh Salterton next month.

‘Simon and Garfunkel Through the Years’ is performed by Dan Haynes and Pete Richards, under the name Bookends.

They have toured the world with the show, which recreates the distinctive sound and delicate harmonies of the American folk-rock duo. The original band were among the biggest acts of the 1960s, but split up in 1970.

Dan Haynes said: “In my opinion they had one of the best songwriters to have ever lived in Paul Simon, and their voices gelled together in a way that was very rare. This was just a winning formula from day one.”

The show, which has been described as “the closest thing to Simon and Garfunkel touring the world today”, includes The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bridge Over Troubled Water. It is at Budleigh Public Hall on Friday, February 8. Tickets are £18 (unreserved) from Budleigh TIC 01395 445275, The Topsham Bookshop, 01392 877895 or www.wegottickets.com

