Tri-Hards founders dedicate Devon Pride award to volunteer activity leaders

Exmouth Tri-Hards received £750 from the town's Devon County Councillors as part of their locality budgets.

Tri-Hards’ husband and wife co-founders Shelly and Neal Stammers have dedicated their recent award to their volunteer activity leaders who help to run 30 different fitness sessions for over 300 members in Exmouth.

Shelly Stammers, founder of Tri-Hards, with her Pride of Devon award.

Tri-Hards Exmouth won the Devon Pride Award for community sport, which Shelly said brought her to tears.

She said the award will help to raise awareness of the group as they aim to reach out to even more people who need help.

The Tri-Hards started out in 2017 with Shelly reaching out on Facebook to like-minded women who were keen to cycle, socialise and build their fitness together.

Shelly’s husband Neal had recently returned from a 68-hour charity bike ride from John O’Groats to Lands End; an event which reignited Shelly’s interest in cycling and her desire to find her own tribe of ladies to embark on their own fitness journey together.

Fast forward three years and Shelly is now regularly entering her own wide range of fitness events with her team of ladies and now gents too.

Every week the Tri-Hards host a wide range of activities including running, cycling and swimming for all levels and abilities. The sessions are aimed at everyone from complete beginners to experienced athletes.

As members progress through the different group levels such as the couch to 5K running programme, they are encouraged to celebrate their successes.

As well as providing all the Triathlon disciplines of exercise, Shelly has teamed up with local fitness providers and professionals to offer CrossFit, Aqua Spin, Paddleboarding, Yoga, Pilates and Circuit-based sessions among others.

When government restrictions are lifted the Tri-Hards look forward to putting on regular social events, retreats and nights out again as well as entering fitness events as a team.

The Stammers pair are currently in the process of applying for community interest status for the Tri-Hards and have plans for expansion in the near future.

The company ethos for the Tri-Hards is centered around being inclusive, sociable and fun and there is also a strong emphasis on regular charity fundraising.

Visit www.tri-Hards.co.uk for more information.