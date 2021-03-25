New spring events program for The Tri-Hards

Published: 8:00 AM March 25, 2021

Exercise and fitness enthusiasts in Exmouth are looking forward to being able to come together again from March 29 – as long as Government restrictions do not change.

Throughout the most recent lockdown the Tri-Hards community fitness group has been running a buddy system for its runners, cyclists and sea swimmers.

Some group exercise classes and nutrition courses have also been running via Zoom.

While these services have been helping to keep members fit and healthy, co-founder Shelly Stammers says the ‘real draw’ of the Tri-Hards is to be sociable.

She added: “The Tri-Hards is an incredibly sociable community who love to chat and have a giggle while exercising.”

As it stands, members will be able to exercise in groups of 12 from March 29 in line with current government guidelines.

These group sessions will be led by trained instructors. Shelly and her husband Neal Stammers both run the community fitness group in their spare time.

Both are ‘very excited’ to be offering an extensive Spring/Summer program for their 350+ members.

The new program will include outdoors buggyfit, runfit, beachrun, beach yoga as well as cycling club for mountain bikers and road bikers, beginners runners courses, five kilometre improver courses, half marathon running courses and sea swimming.

Membership costs £5 a month and they also offer a hardship scheme but, as a community group, they raise money for good causes in the Exmouth area and to date have generated thousands in sponsorships

Hazel Davies who is both a member and group exercise instructor for the Tri-Hards group.

She said: “Being able to buddy up over lockdown has helped keep up our sense of morale and motivation to be active! What I love most about the Tri-Hards is the jovial and supportive sense of belonging it provides.”

Once the UK is fully out of lockdown, Shelly and her husband Neal will be organising a range of social events for Tri-Hards members.

The Tri-Hards community fitness group welcomes new members of all ages and fitness levels, both men and women.

For more information, visit www.tri-hards.co.uk or email Shelly at info@tri-hards.co.uk