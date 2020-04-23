Tri-Hards Cycling Club looking forward to post-lockdown rides after gaining national accreditation
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 April 2020
An Exmouth cycle club is now officially recognised by the sports UK governing body.
Tri Hards – a community fitness and wellbeing group in Exmouth – have registered their club with British Cycling.
Three members of the group have completed the British Cycling leader training and a first aid course.
Hannah Frame, Nathan Budd and Damian Kennedy are looking forward to holding regular group rides once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.
Shelly Stammers, who founded Tri-Hards, said: “Last year we had lots of keen cyclists and it became apparent that we also had members who wanted to cycle but were not so confident on a bike.
“So, I asked if any of our members would like to become cycle leaders and three jumped at chance - all are keen cyclists with lots of experience.
“We are now so looking forward to offering leader led rides covering a variety of distances, rides for beginners, family rides and long-distance rides.
“For members who don’t own a bike, that’s not a problem as we are working alongside Exmouth Cycles who have a large selection of hire bikes.”
Once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, regular group rides will be organised for riders of all abilities.
The Tri-Hards are hoping to organise a charity ride to Barnstaple later in the year in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.
The group started as a Facebook community for friends who wanted to exercise in a social setting and has now grown to have 3,000 followers and 250 official members.
Tri-Hards now offers monthly membership for £5 which also entitles people to attend its running and cycle clubs, based in Exmouth.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the running club hosted beginner’s courses, 5-10 kilometre runs and half marathon training.
Members have also taken part in rowing, climbing, horse riding, yoga, dragon boating, cross-fit and boxing.
As a group, members have regularly competed in competitions across the south west.
Shelly added: “Our club has a real sense of community with members of all abilities, shapes and ages. We support each other to be the best we can.”
The group has also raised more than £25,000 for charities.
Search for Tri-Hards on Facebook for more information.
