Tri-Hards Cycling Club looking forward to post-lockdown rides after gaining national accreditation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 April 2020

Tri-Hards Cycle Club. Picture: Shelly Stammers

An Exmouth cycle club is now officially recognised by the sports UK governing body.

Tri Hards – a community fitness and wellbeing group in Exmouth – have registered their club with British Cycling.

Three members of the group have completed the British Cycling leader training and a first aid course.

Hannah Frame, Nathan Budd and Damian Kennedy are looking forward to holding regular group rides once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Shelly Stammers, who founded Tri-Hards, said: “Last year we had lots of keen cyclists and it became apparent that we also had members who wanted to cycle but were not so confident on a bike.

“So, I asked if any of our members would like to become cycle leaders and three jumped at chance - all are keen cyclists with lots of experience.

“We are now so looking forward to offering leader led rides covering a variety of distances, rides for beginners, family rides and long-distance rides.

“For members who don’t own a bike, that’s not a problem as we are working alongside Exmouth Cycles who have a large selection of hire bikes.”

Once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, regular group rides will be organised for riders of all abilities.

The Tri-Hards are hoping to organise a charity ride to Barnstaple later in the year in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.

The group started as a Facebook community for friends who wanted to exercise in a social setting and has now grown to have 3,000 followers and 250 official members.

Tri-Hards now offers monthly membership for £5 which also entitles people to attend its running and cycle clubs, based in Exmouth.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the running club hosted beginner’s courses, 5-10 kilometre runs and half marathon training.

Members have also taken part in rowing, climbing, horse riding, yoga, dragon boating, cross-fit and boxing.

As a group, members have regularly competed in competitions across the south west.

Shelly added: “Our club has a real sense of community with members of all abilities, shapes and ages. We support each other to be the best we can.”

The group has also raised more than £25,000 for charities.

Search for Tri-Hards on Facebook for more information.

