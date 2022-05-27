Tri-Hards group enters new partnership with Ocean

Exmouth's Tri-Hards Community Fitness group has gained a new sponsor, Ocean.

Having Ocean on board will allow members to socialise with each other, and it will also serve as a venue for special events and charity evenings.

Shelly Stammers, the co-founder of Tri-Hards Community Fitness, said: "Many of our Tri-Hards events are based at or close to the seafront in Exmouth, and the location and warm welcome from Justin Moore and the Ocean team has often led to members visiting the venue for a chat and a drink or meal after an exercise session. We also use Ocean as a hub for our socials and larger events such as the dinner and dance, quiz nights and a number of courses.

"Both Ocean and the Tri-Hards have a similar ethos in terms of our community values and our commitments to be inclusive and welcoming to all members of our diverse community, which makes this partnership an obvious fit. We are also both very passionate about leisure, as well as bringing people together in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.”

The Tri-Hards group was started to promote fitness amongst women, but it wasn’t long before male partners wanted to get involved. Shelly's husband Neal joined in, running the male side of the group, and today it has nearly 500 members.

Tri-Hards Community Fitness offers: running, cycling, jeffing (a mixture of running and walking) and good old plain walking. Along with a number of extra activities and courses. The activities are tailored to fit a variety of fitness levels and a trial is offered whereby you can join in any of the activities three times before committing.

Once enrolled it works out to be approximately £1.00 per week. You can find out more on the Tri Hards website here - https://tri-hards.co.uk/