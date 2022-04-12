'Sadness and outrage' at vandalism at sensory garden

One of the young trees in Exmouth's sensory garden, broken off close to its base - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Two trees that were planted in memory of lost loved ones have been vandalised at Exmouth’s sensory garden.

Volunteers arrived to work at the garden near Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, April 10 to find the young trees had been deliberately snapped off close to their bases.

One was a 10-foot high Himalayan white birch, chosen for the rustling sound of its leaves, and the other was an apple tree that had been about to flower.

Exmouth in Bloom, who created the garden in partnership with the Exmouth Art Group, said the cost of replacing the trees could be as much as £500, and the vandalism has been reported to the police.

A young tree broken off in Exmouth sensory garden - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Marion Drew of Exmouth in Bloom said the group were feeling ‘sadness and outrage that someone has done this deliberate act to an area dedicated to people who may not have a garden of their own, but also to provide a place for mental well-being, to sit quietly and relax and to stimulate those less fortunate, to experience colour, sound, smell and even to taste some of the garden produce.'.