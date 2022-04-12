News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

'Sadness and outrage' at vandalism at sensory garden

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:46 AM April 12, 2022
One of the young trees in Exmouth's sensory garden, broken off close to its base

One of the young trees in Exmouth's sensory garden, broken off close to its base - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Two trees that were planted in memory of lost loved ones have been vandalised at Exmouth’s sensory garden. 

Volunteers arrived to work at the garden near Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, April 10 to find the young trees had been deliberately snapped off close to their bases. 

One was a 10-foot high Himalayan white birch, chosen for the rustling sound of its leaves, and the other was an apple tree that had been about to flower. 

Exmouth in Bloom, who created the garden in partnership with the Exmouth Art Group, said the cost of replacing the trees could be as much as £500, and the vandalism has been reported to the police. 

A young tree broken off in Exmouth sensory garden

A young tree broken off in Exmouth sensory garden - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Marion Drew of Exmouth in Bloom said the group were feeling ‘sadness  and outrage that someone has done this  deliberate act to an area dedicated to people who  may not have a garden of their own, but also to provide a place for mental well-being,  to sit quietly and relax and  to stimulate those less fortunate,  to experience colour, sound, smell  and  even to taste some of the garden produce.'.

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Beacon Vaults frontage

‘Historic’ Exmouth pub on the market for £295k

Dan Wilkins

person
Devon site Woodland Trust Lympstone

Appeal to buy Lympstone woodland reaches £2 MILLION target

Paul Jones

person
Lorraine Cox

Pair jailed for vigilante attack on kebab shop worker

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter's NHS Nightingale hospital under construction

Nightingale hospital in Exeter back in use to cut NHS waiting lists

Paul Jones

person