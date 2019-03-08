Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

A tree in Exmouth set for the chop has been given an unexpected stay of execution - after a bird’s next was discovered at the top.

The turkey oak was going to be cut today (April 8) after an examination found it was suffering from significant basal rot.

However, the discovery has forced East Devon District Council to abandon its plans - for now. A spokesman said: “Our arboricultural team has just confirmed that work has had to stop on the Turkey oak at Phear Park due to their discovery of a nest at the top of the tree.

“Legally we cannot work on the tree until the birds have left the nest.”

The council had planned, after cutting the tree down, to repurpose as much of it as possible.

The spokesman added: “A replacement tree will be planted in the grounds of Phear Park during the autumn.

“We hope that a significant portion of the trunk can be kept and used either as seating, a play feature or a wildlift habitat.”