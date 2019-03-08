Advanced search

Can you help shape Exmouth tree vision?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 November 2019

Exmouth tree celebration. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth tree celebration. Picture: East Devon District Council

People are invited to join in a weekend of tree celebrations and planting in Exmouth, as part of national tree week.

A number of activities, including a tree trial and listening to 'tree-mendous' stories, will be taking place in Phear Park on Saturday, November 23 from 11am.

The following day, people are invited to join a 'carbon-busting dream team' as part of a community tree planting day at St John's Road Playing Field between noon and 4pm.

People of all ages can suggest ideas for Exmouth's tree vision.

East Devon District councillor Geoff Jung, the environment portfolio holder, said: "It's very important that we come together to make space for nature and to make a positive difference to our climate by planting young trees in suitable locations.

"The Wild Exmouth project is a brilliant example of partnership working which has our communities at its heart. I'm looking forward to the weekend of events."

