Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

PUBLISHED: 10:48 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 18 June 2019

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A convoy of caravans which set up home in an Exmouth car park have left after being served with eviction notices.

The group originally pitched up Queen's Drive car park on Wednesday (June 12).

They were promptly served with a notice to vacate the site on Thursday.

Initially the group refused to move and were locked in a tense standoff with bailiffs.

Speaking at the time, Nigel Wills of enforcement firm Devon Investigations, said: "They do not intend moving on so we have given them until about 2pm. What we suspect will happen is that we will have to get their vehicles towed."

The visitors eventually relented - only to relocate to a lorry park just one-mile away.

They were re-issued notices to vacate the site, this time by 5pm on Saturday.

Mr Wills said the group left the site before the deadline.

After searching similar car parks and sites in the town, Mr Wills confirmed the convoy had disappeared from Exmouth.

He told the Journal that he was 'delighted' with the result.

